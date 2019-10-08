Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The management of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank will increase the number of branches till late 2019, Chief Financial Officer of PASHA Bank Bahruz Naghiyev said.

Naghiyev made the remarks in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the bank’s activity from January to June 2019, Trend reports.

“A new branch will be opened in Baku,” the chief financial officer added. “Thus, besides the main office, the number of PASHA Bank’s branches will increase up to nine, six of which will be located in Baku.”

PASHA Bank was established in June 2007. It operates on the basis of license # 250 of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated November 28, 2007.

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source