Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Pasha Bank is the first bank that exported manats, Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the bank’s board, said at a press conference on the results of 2018, Trend reports.

He said that by the end of the year, the bank’s assets are expected to grow by 7-10 percent, and the loan portfolio by 25 percent. By the end of the year, the loan portfolio will be about 1.7 billion manats, by 2020 – 2 billion manats, he noted.

The main part of the bank’s liabilities is related to legal entities whose accounts are opened in manats, he said.

Since May of last year, the bank’s digital laboratory has been established, where over 50 employees are involved, he noted.

There are plans to increase the number of laboratory teams to ten, he added.

He said that 94 percent of all non-cash transactions of legal entities were carried out using the digital channels of this laboratory. By the end of 2020, the bank plans to fully switch to electronic banking, he added.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source