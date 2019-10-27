BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27

The 18th summit of the Non Alignment Movement (NAM) in Baku, and handing over the chairmanship in the movement to Azerbaijan is another example of the country’s high activity on the international scale, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

He made the remarks on his Facebook page.

«Non-Aligned Movement, which brings together over 120 countries is an important discussion platform, where the current global issues are actively discussed. Its great role in attracting attention of the world community to solving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on fair principles is undeniable. Handing over the NAM chairmanship to Azerbaijan for the next three years proves that Azerbaijan has become the movement’s active participant on a global scale. It is also a proof of Azerbaijan’s intentions and abilities for cooperation in solving global problems affecting mankind. Active foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev is achieving new success and Azerbaijan’s rise and development expands beyond its borders,” he said.

The 18th Summit of the NAM was held in Baku on Oct.25-26. The heads of state and government of about 60 countries, as well as the heads of international organizations participated in the summit.

The NAM is the second biggest organization in the world after the UN. Today, approximately 55 percent of the world population lives in the NAM member-states, which have more than 75 percent of the world oil reserves and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest natural and human resources.

