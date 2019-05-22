Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

An auction for placement of mid-term state bonds worth 15 million manats and maturity period of 1,092 days of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Seven investors applied for bonds worth 15.7 million manats.

The applications were made within the price range of 96.7165 manats (with a yield of 10.3 percent) and 100.3638 manats (9 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 97.7120 manats (with a yield of 9.9001 percent) and the weighted average price was 98.2212 manats (9.6975 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is May 17,2022.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 22)

