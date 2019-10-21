BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

All human rights and freedoms, including the right to freedom of assembly, have been ensured in young, democratic Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Oct. 21.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights’ statement.

The spokesperson emphasized that the right to freedom of assembly of a group of people cannot be ensured by violating the rights of another group of people.

“The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights must know about this very well,” Abdullayeva added.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source