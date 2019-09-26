Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank OJSC has commissioned smart cash registers for corporate clients, Trend reports referring to the press service of Kapital Bank.

Unlike their traditional analogues, the new devices operate on the basis of the Android operating system, and also combine the functions of a POS terminal, a cash register, an accounting system and a printer. The touch screen is equipped with an easy-to-use interface, dual network (WiFi and GPRS), a camera, Bluetooth and a memory card. Smart cash registers are also equipped with NFC technology for making mobile payments without using a bank card.

The next generation smart cash registers also have such useful functions as QR, payment by installments (monthly payment), instant cash back and miles calculation, conducting operations with bonuses and other similar loyalty programs, keeping warehouse records and reading bar codes, as well as leaving a customer signature on the touch screen.

Another important advantage of smart cash registers offered by Kapital Bank is the possibility to connect to the Customer Bank system and remotely control and monitor devices online. The bank can also remotely download to the device the functions that the entrepreneur wishes.

One of the important innovations for customers at the next stage will be the connection of smart cash registers to the information system of the Ministry of Taxes. In the future, in the system of the Ministry of Taxes, it will be possible to receive a 15 percent cash back online from non-cash payments and a 10 percent cash back from cash payments. When exchanging data between the cash register and the specified system, a QR code of the product will be printed online. Based on this code, a customer will be able to get cash back.

Entrepreneurs wishing to purchase smart cash registers can contact one of the Kapital Bank branches and provide the relevant information about their activities.

Terminals are provided free of charge to customers connected to various services and tariff “packages” of the bank for small and medium-sized businesses, customers who don’t use the services of Kapital Bank, but have a certain trade turnover, as well as to partners who meet certain requirements for the installment plan.

