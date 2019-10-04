Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Kapital Bank OJSC ranked first in the list of safest banks in Azerbaijan for 2019, Trend reports citing the bank’s press service Oct. 4.

Kapital Bank was named the most reliable bank of Azerbaijan as a result of a survey conducted by the international magazine Global Finance among 110 countries as part of compiling a list of the most reliable and secure banks in 2019.

Banks were selected based on a long-term assessment of international rating agencies Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings. The criteria for choosing the winner were the data of financial statements, the nature of strategic relations, the quality of customer service and others.

The main purpose of this list is to identify the safest banks in a country and help financial institutions in choosing a reliable partner for future cooperation.

About 1,000 banks from all over the world took part in the survey, and 50 banks were nominated.

At the beginning of this year, Kapital Bank was awarded by the magazine Global Finance in the category “Best Trade Financier in Azerbaijan.”

