Solemn graduation ceremony was held at Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on June 22, Trend reports.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry, high-ranking officers and representatives of the Higher Military School as well as veterans and family members of graduates attended the ceremony.

The participants revered the memory of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the martyrs who died for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity by observing a minute of silence.

Accompanied by the military orchestra of the Defense Ministry, the cadets performed the Azerbaijani national anthem.

While speaking at the event, deputy head of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, head of the Main Directorate of Combat Training and Military Education, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov congratulated the young officers and their parents on the significant day and on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Stressing that thanks to the recent complex reforms being carried out under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army is ready to fulfil any military order, Osmanov wished the graduates success in their service for the sake of the country’s future and further strengthening of the defense power of the army and the state.

Then those, who graduated from the Higher Military School with dignity, were awarded with diplomas and received valuable gifts.

At the ceremony, the military banner the Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev was handed over to the cadets of the Higher Military School.

