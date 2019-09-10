Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Gilan Holding LLC once again increased the authorized capital in 2019, Trend reports referring to the holding.

The amount of the authorized capital was brought up to 763.066 million manats (an increase of almost 93 percent). Earlier in June, the company increased the authorized capital by almost 18 times up to 395.85 million manats.

The authorized capital increased in accordance with the company’s general development strategy, which was determined in early 2019. As a result, since early 2019, the company’s authorized capital has increased by more than 34 times from 22.239 million manats.

Gilan Holding, operating since 1987, is one of the leading companies investing in large-scale projects for the development of the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy in the fields of construction, finance, as well as in the projects promoting recognition and sale of local products in the international market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 10)

—–

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source