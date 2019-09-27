Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry welcomes the decision of the administrative Court of Lyon city of France dated Sept. 19, 2019, on abolition of the illegal “treaties” between the city of Decines-Charpieu of France and one of the administrative areas in the occupied Khojavend region of Azerbaijan, as well as the Saint-Etienne city of France and the occupied Shusha city of Azerbaijan, signed on September 25, 2017 and October 21, 2018, respectively, Trend reports on Sept. 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source