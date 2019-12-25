BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency holds negotiations to simplify the export of plant products to the countries of the European Union (EU), Advisor to Agency’s Chairman Elkhan Mikayilov told Trend.

He made the remark at a meeting with entrepreneurs held as part of the “Exporter Support Project” in the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications.

Currently, the main product of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan is nuts, Mikayilov said.

“The Agency adopted a plan of measures to eliminate the problems related to the import of nuts into EU countries. Due to these measures, which will be systematically carried out in the coming years, the packaging, processing and transportation of nuts produced in the country will comply with EU requirements. The main argument for rejection of import of our nuts are problems related to documenting and transportation,” the adviser to AQTA chairman said.

“Therefore, we are taking measures to ensure that the import of nuts and other products into the EU countries is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the EU countries.It will also allow to simplify the export to Europe of tomatoes, dates and other products,” Mikayilov said.

