BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism in Narimanov district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Operating within “Together and Healthy” Public Union, the center`s activity is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with the children and familiarized herself with their living conditions, social and rehabilitation services.

Chairwoman of the Public Union Ayten Eynalova said the children at the center were served and cared for by specialists.

The children with autism demonstrated their talents and presented handmade gifts to Mehriban Aliyeva.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source