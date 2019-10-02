Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with world-renowned singer and composer of Azerbaijani origin Sami Yusuf.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva handed the honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the singer.

Mehriban Aliyeva hailed Sami Yusuf`s participation in the second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality. Mehriban Aliyeva recalled the singer`s performance at a concert held as part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku this June, adding that the concert was excellently organized and contributed to relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

The First Vice-President said that under the Order of the President of Azerbaijan, those who took an active part in the organization and holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku were awarded with the honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The First Vice-President presented the honorary diploma to the singer.

Mehriban Aliyeva wished Sami Yusuf success in his future career.

Sami Yusuf thanked for the high award.

