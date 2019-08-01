Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and the Fight Against Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov received a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Fadli Zon on August 1, Trend reports.

Having welcomed the guests, Asgarov remarked that Azerbaijan and Indonesia are friendly countries.

“We attach great importance to deepening our relations. It is commendable that the Indonesian delegation took part in last year’s events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament. High-level ties have been established between our countries within international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. There is a wide potential for cooperation in all fields. We are interested in developing ties in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, and industry,” he said.

Having noted the official visit of Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov to Indonesia in 2012, Asgarov stated that mutual high-level visits serve to further deepen the relations between the two countries. He added that Azerbaijan has implemented major projects following the restoration of the country’s independence.

The Deputy Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Fadli Zon thanked Asgarov for his reception and stated that Indonesia is interested in the development of comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan. From this point of view, the deepening of inter-parliamentary relations is very important, he said. Economic relations are also developing dynamically. Today Indonesia imports oil from Azerbaijan and there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation in politics, culture and tourism.

During the conversation, Asgarov informed the guest about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and noted that it has been about 30 years since Armenia occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan. Relevant resolutions were adopted by the UN Security Council for solving the problem, which have still not been acted upon by the Armenian side. At the same time, Armenia’s aggressive policy has been repeatedly condemned in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and support has been expressed for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that his country has always been against occupation, Fadli Zon expressed confidence that Indonesia will support Azerbaijan in this matter through parliamentary diplomacy.

