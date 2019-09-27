Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

In January-August 2019, Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $13.5 billion, which is $633 million or 5 percent more than in the same period last year, Department Head at Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Ramil Huseyn said during the presentation of the “Export Review” for September 2019, Trend reports Sept. 27.

He said that during the reporting period, non-oil exports amounted to $1.277 billion, which is $184 million or 17 percent more than in the same period last year.

“It is expected that it will be possible to maintain the export pace of non-oil products till the end of 2019, and its value will amount to $2 billion,” Huseyn said.

Non-oil exports totaled $144.4 million in August, which is by 15 percent or $19 million more than in the same period last year, he added.

He also noted that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and Italy were among the top five importers of Azerbaijani non-oil products during the eight months of this year.

