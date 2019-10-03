Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Since the beginning of this year, Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 130 million manats of soft loans to finance investment projects of entrepreneurs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said at a business forum in Saatli district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

On Oct. 2, the fund issued preferential loans to entrepreneurs of the Aran Economic Region for a total of 1.4 million manats. The loans will be directed to the implementation of projects in the areas of livestock breeding, horticulture, bread production and other fields.

The implementation of these projects will allow opening over 100 new jobs.

It was also noted that, including loans provided at this event, so far, the SIF has issued preferential loans worth 590 million manats to finance 14,200 investment projects of entrepreneurs in the Aran Economic Region.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 3)

