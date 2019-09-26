Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

This year, Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIF) has provided about 116.4 million manats of soft loans to finance investment projects of entrepreneurs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said at a business forum in Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the deputy minister, the implementation of investment projects will contribute to the opening of more than 3,800 new jobs.

The ministry’s report also noted that, including loans provided at the current event, to date, the fund has issued 44.6 million manats of soft loans to finance 1,300 investment projects of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s economic region of Upper Karabakh.

During the event on Sept. 26, SIF issued soft loans to 21 entrepreneurs of the Upper Karabakh economic region in the total amount of 1.9 million manats. Loans will be directed to the implementation of projects in the areas of livestock, cotton, fish farming, bread production and others.

The implementation of these projects will open 50 new jobs.

