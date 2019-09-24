Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Entrepreneurship Development Fund operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan held a business forum in the Pirallahi District of Baku on September 24 in order to provide soft loans and advisory support to entrepreneurs, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

During the forum, entrepreneurs working in settlements located in the vicinity of Baku received 2.6 million manats’ worth of soft loans.

These soft loans are intended for agriculture, production of milk powder, and the creation of fruit and vegetable enterprises (among others), which will provide over 60 new workplaces.

