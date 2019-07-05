Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Asian Development Bank presented the initial report on the project “Floating Solar Energy Development”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The project was approved by ADB in August 2018 in order to provide technical support in the creation of arrays of solar panels on structures that float on water bodies in three countries – Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan. ADB experts are confident that this will contribute to the diversification of energy sources, increase energy security and reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere. EQO-NIXUS has been selected the consultant of the project.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the allocation of land, permission to use water surface, as well as other necessary permits and expert opinions provided for by the legislation.

The Ministry of Energy has also started to work together with an invited consultant of the Norwegian DNV GL Energy Advisory on improving legislation to support the development of alternative energy in Azerbaijan.

Discussions are also ongoing on priority areas and areas of greatest potential in the alternative and renewable energy sector.

For cooperation in these matters, eight international companies – BP, Masdar, Avelar Solar, Tekfen, Total, Equinor, ACWA Power and Mitsui – have signed memorandums of cooperation.

As part of the memorandum with BP, the consultant company Atkins of SNC-Lavalin Group has launched a project to study improving the efficiency of small hydropower plants and the rational use of the hydropower potential of the rivers of Azerbaijan.

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is more than 25,300 megawatts, which will allow generating 62.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. By 2020, it is planned to reach the capacity of 2,676 megawatts, which will be about 20 percent of the total electricity generated in the country.

Most of the country’s potential in this area comes from the solar energy and this potential is estimated at 5,000 megawatts.

Wind power accounts for 4,500 megawatts, biomass – 1,500 megawatts, geothermal energy – 800 megawatts and the remaining 350 megawatts – the potential of small hydropower plants (HPP).

