Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

On Oct. 8, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes has announced a court hearing on recognition of the EasyPay LLC electronic payment system bankrupt, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

EasyPay is an electronic payment system operating in the territory of Azerbaijan and has one of the widest networks of payment terminals in Baku and regions of the country. At the moment, the company’s terminals don’t accept funds.

It was earlier reported that some banks already filed lawsuits because of EasyPay’s debt.

