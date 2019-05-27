Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Azerbaijan’s delegation led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will take part in the 10th International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 in Russia, Trend reports with reference to Russian media.

There are plans that the delegation will include major transport and producing state-owned companies, as well as about 20 private enterprises.

The 10th International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 will be held in Russia’s Yekaterinburg July 8- 11 under the slogan “Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions.”

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Ilgar Iskandarov said that the Azerbaijani delegation plans to carry out large-scale work at INNOPROM.

“For the first time, Azerbaijan will participate in the INNOPROM exhibition at such a high level,” he noted. “In addition, the biggest companies in Azerbaijan have been announced to participate in the event. I am confident that working together with the government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on the negotiation agenda and the organization of business meetings will indicate new promising areas of cooperation and will give impetus to further dialogue which we hope to continue during the visit of the Sverdlovsk region’s delegation to Azerbaijan planned for this year.”

Sverdlovsk region is a long-time partner of Azerbaijan, and there is a direct flight between Baku and Yekaterinburg.

As part of INNOPROM, specialized exhibitions will be organized for the metalworking, additive technologies, as well as technologies for power engineering, industrial automation, mechanical engineering and the production of components for the industry.

