An online system for the management of insured events will be introduced in the insurance market in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau Rashad Ahmadov said at the 9th insurance forum titled “Azerbaijan’s Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities” taking place in Baku, Trend reports June 28.

He said that the online system will significantly simplify the work process for insured persons in case of insured events and shorten the time of working with officials when receiving necessary documents. Regarding the latter, thanks to the integration of the online system with the database of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, it will be possible to automate the process of issuing the necessary documents, reducing this process to 10 working days, he noted.

Ahmadov said that the online system contributes to the effectiveness of the bonus-malus system. He noted that the implementation of the system is expected in the next 10-15 days in the course of the completion of work with insurance companies.

Ahmadov also spoke in detail about the CLIP project, which is the integration of the Bureau’s online information system with the system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The effectiveness of this project is that the work will be arranged for online issuing insurance policies for compulsory insurance against the loss of working capacity as a result of industrial accidents and occupational diseases, he said.

