Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau has prepared animated videoclips on the digitalization of the contract on compulsory insurance against disability as a result of industrial accidents and occupational diseases, Trend reports referring to the bureau.

The videos describe steps for gaining access to the software of the CLIP (Compulsory Liability Insurance Project) project, drafting and signing a consent agreement, approving a proposal and signing a contract.

