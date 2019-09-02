Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

As of August 30, 2019, currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $6.004 billion, Trend reports referring to the bank’s statistical data.

Since the beginning of the year, the CBA’s currency reserves have grown by 6.7 percent, from $5.626 billion. On an annualized basis, the growth in currency reserves amounted to 9.1 percent.

During August 2019, the CBA’s currency reserves increased by 41.5 million manats (0.7 percent).

The money supply at the end of August amounted to 10.157 billion manats, which is 16.6 percent more than in 2018. On an annualized basis, the growth in the money supply amounted to 22.1 percent.

In August, the money supply in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.9 percent compared to July 2019.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source