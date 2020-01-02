BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has received a total of 52 appeals in connection with the past municipal elections, CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said this at the commission’s meeting on Jan.2, Trend reports.

He noted that this number also includes the appeals received on the election day.

Panahov said that it accounts for 1 percent of the total number of municipalities in the country.

Azerbaijan held municipal elections on December 23, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source