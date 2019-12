BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the time schedule of the early parliamentary elections at the Dec.7 meeting, Trend reports.

The meeting participants also discussed some normative legal acts of the CEC.

CEC started early parliamentary elections’ process on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, 2020.

