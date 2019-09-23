Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

A buyer’s mission will be organized as part of the 25th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, initiated by Caspian Event Organisers with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Trend reports referring to AZPROMO.

The buyers’ mission will be organized for the first time in Baku on October 22-25 as part of the exhibition, and is aimed at creating the most effective and comfortable working environment for potential customers from Georgia, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan and other countries interested in the products presented at the exhibition.

According to General Director of Caspian Event Organisers Farid Mammadov, this support measure aimed at promoting Azerbaijani products abroad and promoting exports will play an important role in establishing a business dialogue between local and foreign businessmen, as well as promoting non-oil exports.

