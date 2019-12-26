BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

A real festive atmosphere of the upcoming New Year is felt in Azerbaijan, like around the world.

The fewer days are left before the end of the old year and the beginning of the new year, the more beautiful the capital of the country Baku becomes. The central streets and avenues have been decorated with New Year’s attributes that are admired both by the residents and guests of Baku.

Trend presents the photos of Baku’s streets and avenues on the eve of New Year.

