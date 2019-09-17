Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways has started selling tickets for summer flights in 2020, Trend reports referring to the company.

According to the company, air tickets are sold in 6 directions: Kazan, Tbilisi, St. Petersburg, Istanbul, Tehran and Mineralnye Vody.

Additional information is available on the company’s website.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircraft. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

