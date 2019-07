Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Buta Airways increases a number of flights to Batumi, Georgia, for the period from July 17 till September 18, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The additional flight will be operated on Wednesdays.

Thus, the number of flights to Batumi will be increased to three times a week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source