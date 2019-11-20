BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The board of directors of Azerbaijan’s BTB Bank has expanded the number of board members up to six people.

Director of the Corporate Development Department Rauf Gurbanov was appointed a new member of the board.

The new appointments were made in the bank as part of the implementation of the bank’s development strategy for 2019-2021. In particular, Rovshan Farhadzade was appointed deputy chairman of the board.

The current composition of the board of BTB Bank is as follows:

Emil Rzayev – chairman;

Rufat Abbasov – deputy chairman of the board;

Rovshan Farhadzade – deputy chairman of the board;

Vusal Shahverdiyev – member of the board;

Rauf Gurbanov – member of the board.

“BTB bank, as an innovative bank with a new development strategy, seeks to strengthen a strong market position in the financial sector,” chairman of the bank’s board Emil Rzayev said while commenting on the changes made to the composition of the board.

“I am sure that the bank will maintain steady growth rates in the financial sector by increasing the level of digitalization, expanding the network of services and optimizing business processes by offering innovative solutions in relation to customer service and the creation of new products within the three-year development strategy,” Rzayev said.

BTB Bank was established in 2010. Presently, it has 17 service centers.

—-

