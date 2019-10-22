BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

A contract was signed in Moscow between Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC and Russia’s Metrovagonmash OJSC, Trend reports referring to Baku Metro.

The contract was signed by Baku Metro Chairman Zaur Huseynov and Director General of Metrovagonmash Boris Bogatyrev.

The document provides for the delivery of four trains consisting of 20 rail cars to Baku Metro in 2020. In general, 60 modern rail cars comprising 12 trains will be produced for the Baku Metro within three years.

In 2019, Baku Metro acquired 30 new rail cars comprising six trains made by Metrovagonmash OJSC.

