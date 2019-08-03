Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

AzInTelecom company, acting as an operator by agreement with Microsoft, will provide higher educational institutions with free licenses, which will allow them to centrally manage IT systems of universities, Trend reports referring to the company.

Licensing of educational institutions extends to their students and teachers. Currently, students can register at www.edulicense.az and obtain a license for free. This, in turn, will lead to a decrease in the level of online piracy in the country.

Work on the provision of licenses continues not only in higher education institutions, but also in the state organizations.

AzInTelecom (which operates under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan) and Microsoft have a three-year agreement on the acquisition of software licenses for government agencies. The agreement mainly serves to reduce costs in this area, improve the country’s position in ratings for the protection of intellectual property rights, develop an innovative ecosystem, attract foreign investment, and further spread e-services.

