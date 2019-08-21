Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Parvin Eyubova – Trend:

The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) – Azertutun LLC has raised the purchase prices for tobacco leaves, Trend reports referring to AIC.

Azertutun company will purchase a kilogram of the first grade tobacco at 0.27 manats instead of previous 0.25 manats, while the second grade tobacco at 0.18 manats instead of 0.17 manats. This will be an incentive for growing better tobacco leaves. The cost of a kilogram of the third-grade tobacco remains the same – 0.1 manats per kilogram.

Azertutun company has signed contracts with 229 farmers for the production of Virginia tobacco leaves on a total area of ​​1,800 hectares in Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts.

Farmers were provided with seeds and fertilizers. The lines of credit were opened for 181 farmers at the rate of 1,700 manats per hectare of sown area under the AIC’s guarantee.

The training on methods of tobacco production was held for farmers.

Azertutun company has 236 tobacco drying chambers and other necessary infrastructure in Balakan, Zagatala and Sheki districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source