Azerbaijan’s Azersu LLC signed an agreement with Azertechonline LLC for the purchase of polyethylene pipes, Trend reports referring to the https://etender.gov.az website of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights Protection under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economic Development.

According to the data published on the website, the contract between the parties was signed in the amount of 4,719,902 manats.

Azertechonline LLC began its activities in 2013. Utilizing German, Turkish and Chinese technologies, the company produces steel pipes of various diameters, high pressure hydraulic equipment, and polyethylene pipes of various diameters for special purposes.

Azertechonline LLC consists of 3 plants: a steel pipe production plant, a polyethylene products production plant and a technical equipment production plant.

