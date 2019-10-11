Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

The teams, which obtained the opportunity to participate in the acceleration program and the implementation of the presented projects, were named during the selection of startup teams for a joint acceleration program organized at the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan jointly with AzerGold CJSC, Trend reports referring to AzerGold.

Eight startup teams which were registered to participate in the program presented prototypes of their innovative projects. The jury members, consisting of the heads of the relevant departments of AzerGold company and INNOLAND, evaluated startup projects according to such criteria as optimization of production processes, development of potential specialties, use of advanced technologies and solutions.

According to the results of the assessment, the teams “Join B2B”, “Buqelemun”, “Temiz hava”, “Bioqaz” and “Kitabli”, which scored most of the points, obtained an opportunity to participate in the acceleration and implementation of the presented projects.

The startupers will participate in various training and perform certain tasks within the program during the next three months. Moreover, the heads of the relevant departments of AzerGold company will support and guide startupers throughout the program as mentors.

The teams which successfully complete the acceleration program, along with the possibility of direct cooperation with AzerGold company, will also get a chance to participate in the Startup Turkey program, to be held in Turkey in 2020.

The main goal of the acceleration program, which is being implemented within the agreement signed between AzerGold company and INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center in July this year, is to stimulate innovative ideas and unite revolutionary startups in a single sphere.

