Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercell Telecom is expanding 4G networks to provide residents of all country’s districts with equal technology capabilities and present them the latest innovations in the field of high-speed Internet, Vahid Mursaliyev, president of the company, said at a press conference in Baku on Aug. 5, Trend reports.

Azercell has invested 63 million manats in the development of the telecommunications industry in the country over the last six months.

As a result, 1,007 new LTE stations were installed, while the total number of the company’s stations exceeded 7,000.

“We have organized a team that informs the population about Azercell’s new digital opportunities in the Azerbaijani districts within the project,” Krasimir Genov, director of the consumer segment business structure department, said.

“The project allows residents of the districts to connect to new dispatch programs without visiting the service center, as well as to acquire phone numbers and telephones there,” he added.

As part of this initiative, representatives of the mobile communication operator first traveled to Nakhchivan city and then met with the residents of Sharur and Ordubad cities, where they reviewed the new digital products.

Moreover, various programs, entertaining and intellectual games were organized for the inhabitants of the district and gifts were presented.

“Azercell’s Mobile Dental Clinic and Mobile Eye Clinic have visited Guba and Khachmaz districts within this project,” Nigar Shikhlinskaya, director of the corporate relations department, said.

“Mobile clinics visit the districts to organize the check-up and medical treatment of children deprived of parental care, needy families and the elderly,” she added.

Earlier, it was reported that after the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the representatives of the company will visit districts such as Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Ganja, Shamkir, Tovuz, Gazakh, Shaki, Zagatala, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Gabala, Goychay, Sumgayit, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar, Sabirabad, Shirvan and Lankaran, thereby continuing the activity to improve the level of digital literacy in the country.

