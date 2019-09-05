Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

AzALES, a new system for assessing agricultural loans in Azerbaijan, will help improve the knowledge of employees of credit organizations in the financial sector, stated Minister-Counsellor/Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Simona Gatti, Trend reports from the presentation of the new system.

According to her, the new system will help solve the problem of low qualification of personnel, which is observed not only in Azerbaijan.

Gatti also noted the important role of the AzALES system in the implementation of the strategy of economic diversification, and particularly of the modernization of agriculture and facilitating access to credit resources.

The system has been developed with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU, as well as with the participation of specialists from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Germany.

AzALES will allow to better assess risks in the agricultural sector and faster consider loan applications.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source