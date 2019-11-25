BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Along with www.gpp.az people in Azerbaijan may pay the guarantee fees on annuity, insurance and mortgage loans issued through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund via the ASAN Pay system from Nov. 25, Trend reports referring to the Fund.

The system will allow making payments in real time on the www.asanpay.az and via the ASAN Pay mobile application, the leading payment websites integrated into this system, as well as through more than 10,000 payment terminals.

The Fund takes appropriate measures to develop mortgage lending in the country in accordance with the international standards and improve the level of service of customers using mortgage loans.

