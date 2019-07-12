Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Employees of the Tufandag eco-geomorphological unit of the Institute of Geography named after Academician H. Aliyev of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) conducted field research on the southern slope of the Greater Caucasus mountain range, the ANAS told Trend.

The research routes were selected in 3 main directions and 1 visual direction with a base in the village of Tuntul in Azerbaijan’s Gabala District.

During the expedition, experts observed such occurrences as violation of the natural equilibrium due to an increase in the anthropogenic impact on the relief, acceleration as a result of this exogenous process, as well as the susceptibility of the relief to varying degrees.

In addition, accelerated degradation of summer pastures, the discovery of new areas susceptible to flooding and an increase in their number due to the retreat of the lower boundaries of glaciers were established during the observations, as well as a significant expansion of the old ones.

