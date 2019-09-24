Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is necessary to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict soon, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov said during the John Batchelor Show, Trend reports.

Program host John Batchelor, who visited the front line, focused on the death of an Azerbaijani soldier Ramin Abdulrahmanov, who was shot dead by the Armenians.

Suleymanov, in turn, noted that such cases continue.

“Unfortunately, we had another incident,” he said. “These things continue. Both people in uniform and also our civilians get hurt and get killed, get shot periodically, episodically during these ceasefire violations. Armenians suffer too. We need to solve this conflict soon. Some people don’t understand. This is a very fragile situation. The status quo is clearly non-sustainable.”

He noted that the entire Azerbaijani diplomatic efforts throughout the world and also in the US are focused on making sure that people understand the urgency of the need for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“Unfortunately, the prime minister of Armenia is provocative and damaging for Armenia itself,” he said. “They don’t understand it and this is very sad.”

On Sept. 22, Ramin Abdulrahmanov, an Azerbaijani soldier of a frontline military unit, lost his way and was shot dead by Armenians.

To ensure the safe evacuation of the soldier’s body, an appeal was made to the Azerbaijani representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source