Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development will offer banks a new system of risk assessment when issuing loans, Trend reports referring to the agency.

The system was developed with the support the EU and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and with the participation of specialists from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management.

The new system will allow better assessment of risks in the agriculture sector, as well as faster processing of loan applications.

The agency will introduce the new system on Sept. 5, 2019.

