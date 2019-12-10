BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Azerbaijan Young Entrepreneurs Network Public Union signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Young Entrepreneurs Network Public Union Khalig Ildirimzade.

The memorandum was signed at the Baku Convention Center within the First Forum of Young Entrepreneurs to support Azerbaijani beginner entrepreneurs.

The First Forum of Young Entrepreneurs is being held in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs on Dec. 10.

