Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The handicrafts of micro and small entrepreneurs were demonstrated at the Create Your Market trade fair, which was organized by the State Employment Service under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population with the support of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports referring to the Agency Oct. 18.

The purpose of the fair, which was organized in the Nizami cinema center, is to support the sale of products made by low-income families and people who created their production through a self-employment program.

Along with persons who joined the self-employment program, micro and small entrepreneurs who participate in the fair with the support of the Agency, the Damla Public Association for the Care of Low-income Families also presented such works as wood carving, carpets, souvenirs, national clothes, paintings etc.

It is expected that the Create Your Market trade fair will be held regularly.

In order to expand entrepreneurial activity among the Azerbaijani population, to develop micro and small entrepreneurship, to increase the share of SME entities in the field of employment, the Agency for the Development of SMEs regularly informs citizens about the self-employment program, supports their coordination with the State Employment Service to participate in the program.

At the same time, the Agency is actively involved in conducting trainings for people who have joined the self-employment program, and also provides them with information and advisory services.

