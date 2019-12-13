BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has started to select participants in business incubators operating in the Guba-Khachmaz and Aran regional development centers, Trend reports on Dec. 13 referring to the agency.

Azerbaijani citizens living in cities and districts belonging to the Guba-Khachmaz and Aran economic regions may take part in the competition. The documents will be accepted till December 25, 2019.

After the completion of the process, an interview will be conducted to evaluate the candidates. As a result, three groups of residents on youth, female and socially oriented projects will be formed.

Additional information about the competition can be obtained in the agency and the “Friends of SMEs” operating in Khachmaz and Yevlakh towns, as well as here.

The business incubators have been created with the aim of implementing relevant measures stipulated by the “Strategic Roadmap for the Production of Consumer Goods at the Level of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Azerbaijan”, approved upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree dated December 6, 2016.

Meanwhile, the business incubators act to support the initiatives of those starting entrepreneurial activity in the Guba-Khachmaz and Aran economic regions with the aim of creating new business and employment opportunities, strengthening the state support for entrepreneurs.

In business incubators, young people who want to start an entrepreneurial activity are provided with an office with the necessary equipment. Consulting and information services are rendered for preparing investment projects and business plans, as well as organizing and managing the business.

