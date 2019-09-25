Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

For the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan’s Access Bank sent more than 140,000 requests to the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau, Anar Hasanov, chairman of the board of Access Bank, said Sept. 25 at the final conference of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) held within Azerbaijan-Central Asia Financial Markets Infrastructure Project, Trend reports.

Hasanov noted that the bank sends over 17,000 requests per month to the Credit Bureau, and Access Bank holds one of the leading positions among Azerbaijani banks in this regard.

He said that thanks to these requests, Access Bank is able to reduce credit risks.

“The Bureau’s innovation is the Web Service, which opens up the opportunity for a bank to receive information in any format in a bigger volume and much faster, and, accordingly, conduct a wide analysis of the data,” Hasanov added.

