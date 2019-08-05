Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The majority of foreigners and stateless people arrive in Azerbaijan by plane, while the majority of Azerbaijani citizens travel abroad by car, Trend reports on Aug. 5.

In 2018, 2,849,600 people arrived in Azerbaijan, and 1,183,800 of them arrived by plane. The second most used type of transport is car: 1,130,800 foreigners and stateless people arrived in Azerbaijan by this means of transport.

According to the data of the last six years, people visited Azerbaijan more often by plane and car compared to the number of people arriving in Azerbaijan by train and ship.

As for Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, Azerbaijanis more often traveled by car over the past six years. In 2013, 2,518,000 of 4,284,700 Azerbaijani citizens traveled abroad by car, and 861,200 people traveled by plane. In 2017, 2,616,000 of 4,108,900 Azerbaijani citizens going to foreign countries traveled by car, and 825,900 people – by plane.

Some 4,908,100 Azerbaijani citizens went to foreign countries in 2018; 3,155,500 of them traveled by car and 875,900 Azerbaijani citizens traveled abroad by plane.

