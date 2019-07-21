Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) in Group A defeated Russian representative Eldar Asakaev at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, Trend reports.

The wrestling competitions are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Hall.

Competitions in both freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling are being held on the first day. Another Azerbaijani wrestler Abulfaz Nasirov also performs in Group A and is currently competing with UK representative Harvey Readings during the 1/8 final.

In the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions, Azerbaijani representatives Farid Sadikhli will compete with Italian representative Andrea Martino in the qualifying round, and Nihat Mammadli will compete with Polish representative Olivier Skrypczak during the 1/8 final.

