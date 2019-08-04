Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Nihad Mammadli won the gold medal at the World Junior Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports.

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers were competing on the fifth day of the championship.

Other two Azerbaijani wrestlers Ziya Babashov (48 kg) won the silver medal, while Hasan Hasanli (65 kg) was defeated by the Iranian wrestler with a minimum difference in quarterfinals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source