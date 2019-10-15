Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov met with a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Sardor Umurzakov, who is visiting Baku to participate in the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

The meeting confirmed the importance of high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and great potential for further expansion and development of investment, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Sharifov spoke in detail about the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, economic reforms carried out by the government under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, measures to strengthen the financial and banking sectors, investment policies, as well as the business environment and social protection. The Azerbaijani minister noted that further development of the private sector is one of the priority areas of the state economic policy.

Having shared his views on the development of cooperation between the two countries, Umurzakov noted his interest in further expanding the total trade turnover with Azerbaijan, as well as developing ties in the industry, agriculture, services sector, etc.

According to the Uzbek minister, the signing of a number of agreements, which will be realized as a result of discussions during the visit of the Uzbek delegation to Azerbaijan, contribute to the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed cooperation in macroeconomic, financial and budgetary management, and also exchanged experience in other areas.

